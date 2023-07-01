Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Update

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.0 days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of MICLF remained flat at $26.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70. Mycronic AB has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken raised Mycronic AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

