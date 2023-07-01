Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.50

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $23.64. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 538,079 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Insider Activity

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.