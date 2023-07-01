Nano Market Capitalization Reaches $95.64 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and $1.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,473.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00348531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00956208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00553750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00161682 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

