Nano Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002342 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,445.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00357359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.01004339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00553487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00071392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00156296 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

