National Bank Financial Cuts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

