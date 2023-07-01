Navalign LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $109.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

