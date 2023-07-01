Navalign LLC Grows Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $140.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

