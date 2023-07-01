Navalign LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Navalign LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $250.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

