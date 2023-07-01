Navalign LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.0% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

