Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $144.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

