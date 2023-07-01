Navalign LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock valued at $137,509. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

