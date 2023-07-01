Navalign LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

