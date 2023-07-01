Navalign LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after acquiring an additional 969,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,128,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,738,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

