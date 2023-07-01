Navalign LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 399,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 578,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,654,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.