Navalign LLC Sells 479 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Navalign LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 278,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 33,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.12.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

