Navcoin Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $86,427.95 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,466,969 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

