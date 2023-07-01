NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $90.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,937,881 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 926,937,881 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.36782965 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $100,097,232.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.