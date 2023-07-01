Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Netflix Trading Up 2.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.50. The company has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.