Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NURPF stock remained flat at C$8.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.52.
About Neuren Pharmaceuticals
