Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Short Interest Update

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NURPF stock remained flat at C$8.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.52.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Read More

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.