New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 2,979 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 18.7% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJH opened at $261.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.