New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 146.9% in June

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,422,100 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the May 31st total of 980,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of New Hope stock remained flat at $3.17 during trading hours on Friday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Featured Stories

