NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Up 91.8% in June

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NEXGEL Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NXGL traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 109,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 163.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

