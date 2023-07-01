NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,259,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

