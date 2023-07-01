NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 133.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

