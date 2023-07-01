Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NWN opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

