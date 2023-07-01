Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW) Short Interest Up 134.8% in June

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVVW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Nova Vision Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.