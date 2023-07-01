NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. NuLegacy Gold has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

