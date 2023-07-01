Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Up 282.4% in June

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBB opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

