NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NWTN Stock Performance

NWTNW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,369. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Institutional Trading of NWTN

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NWTN Company Profile

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

