Oasis Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.63 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $288.22 million and approximately $24.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.56 or 0.06309007 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04939491 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,914,211.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.