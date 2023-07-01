ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $783,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,215,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

