Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

ODFL stock opened at $369.75 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

