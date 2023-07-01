Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %
ODFL stock opened at $369.75 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
