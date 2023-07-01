Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmp Inc. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

