Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLNCF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

