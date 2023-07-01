ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.39. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 58,119 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality
In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
