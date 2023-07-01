ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.39. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 58,119 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $233.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 27.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 413,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

