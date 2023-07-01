OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,207. The firm has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.33 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,314,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 483,242 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

