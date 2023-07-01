Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Short Interest Update

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Onfolio Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ONFO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 12,407 shares of the stock traded hands. Onfolio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative net margin of 313.89% and a negative return on equity of 22,694.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Onfolio in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

