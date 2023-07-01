Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
