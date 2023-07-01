Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

