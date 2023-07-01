Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $0.76

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $154.28 million and approximately $152,239.43 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

