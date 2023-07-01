Ordinals 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.46 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $134.36 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00020901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.4121679 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $25,927,725.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

