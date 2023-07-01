Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Free Report) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 8,643,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,847,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

