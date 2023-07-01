Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $312,957.77 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.60 or 0.00345141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00952008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00549842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00068494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00157156 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,709,615 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

