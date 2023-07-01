Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,511.82

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,511.82 ($31.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,850 ($36.24). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,695 ($34.27), with a volume of 52,587 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXIG shares. HSBC started coverage on Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.87) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.06) to GBX 3,100 ($39.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.58) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($37.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,738.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,515.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,730.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

