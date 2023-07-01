Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXSQL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

