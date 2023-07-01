Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Short Interest Up 87.5% in June

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

NASDAQ OXSQZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $25.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.