Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAAS. Scotiabank began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.2 %

PAAS opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,957 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.