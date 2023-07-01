Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.23. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 773,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

