Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $940.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.15.

Get Partners Group alerts:

About Partners Group

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.