Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Partners Group Stock Performance
Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $940.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.15.
About Partners Group
