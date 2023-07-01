Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHFFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $922.69 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $753.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $940.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.15.

About Partners Group

(Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.