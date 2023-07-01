Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.