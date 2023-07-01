Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.93.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 104,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

